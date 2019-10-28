The Corner

Memo to the Left: Baseball Fans Boo Politicians

I’m having a little trouble understanding the obsession with Trump getting booed at the Nationals game last night. With the exception of Rudy Giuliani and George W. Bush around September 11, it is the norm for politicians to get booed at ballgames, and the Nationals fan base from the D.C. area — including lots of journalists and other insiders — doesn’t overlap much with Trump’s natural base of support. Yet the Left is lovingly sharing clips of the booing and analyzing them like the Zapruder tape to prove — I’m not sure what.

Meanwhile, some others are saying that it was inappropriate for Trump to get booed, and especially to get the “lock him up” chant thrown back at him. I’ve never been enamored of the “lock her up” chant, but have never taken it particularly seriously, either. You have to make an allowance for boisterousness at political rallies, and ballgames.

But the whole “baby shark” thing? For that, there’s no excuse.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

