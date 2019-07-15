‘Men Literally Died for that Flag, You Idiots’

Over on the home page today, I wrote about the meaning of the American flag. It’s become even clearer over the last couple of weeks that it’s a target. The latest example is out of Aurora, Colo.:

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Aurora on Friday evening to march to the ICE detention facility where illegal and undocumented immigrants are being housed. They also removed the U.S. flag, replaced it with a Mexican flag, and spray painted graffiti on a Blue Lives Matter flag before it was seen flying upside down on the flag pole.