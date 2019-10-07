The Corner

Merritt Update: Twitter Caves on Its Ban of Conservative Candidate

Our report on Twitter’s shut-down of Dan Merritt’s account gathered interest: Fox News was set to a do a segment on Monday (it may still be planning to do such) with the conservative combat veteran and Congressional candidate.

Clearly, Fox was in touch with Twitter about this story, because this morning, a producer from Fox & Friends received a text (shared with Merritt, who in turn shared it with NR) from a Twitter staffer which stated

Hi again, Wanted to let you know that upon further review, a mistake was made on our end. The account will be reinstated.

And yes, @MerrittForGA is back from the dead. Good. Twitter has blinked, but done little else: Merritt has yet to hear directly from the social-media giant explaining why the account was targeted and terminated, what was Twitter’s admitted “mistake,” who made it, and why.

Merritt has also told NR he seeks an opportunity to confront Twitter, because, minus the interest of conservative media, his account would likely still be dead. And maybe to share the rhetorical question: What happens to combat vets who lack media friends or can’t gain media attention to Twitter’s unjust banishments?

For him, the story is far from over.

