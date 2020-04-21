Michael Bloomberg’s $1.2 Billion

The final tally is in: Former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg (D, Nanny State) donated $1,221,777,405.26 of his own money to fund a quixotic four-month presidential campaign.

To put this in perspective:

It’s more than the combined campaign expenditures of every Democratic Party hopeful in 2020. Bloomberg alone spent around half of all TV advertising dollars.

It’s far more than the National Rifle Association has spent on political lobbying in its entire existence. According to Bloomberg News, the NRA spent a record-shattering $9.6 million on lobbying from February 2017 to February 2019.

It’s more than fossil fuel companies have spent on decades of lobbying. Big Pharma, the top lobbying group in Washington, spends around a fifth of what Bloomberg did every year.

It’s more than the expenditures of either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton during the entire 2016 election. It’s double what Trump spent on the 2016 campaign.

It’s more than the amount raised by all super PACs supporting Trump and Clinton for the 2016 general election.