Michigan GOP Congressman: The Election Is Over, It’s Time to Move Forward

On Sunday, Michigan Republican congressman Fred Upton rejected Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell’s call for states to overturn the results of the election. “The voters spoke,” Upton said. “In Michigan, it’s not a razor-thin margin. It’s 154,000 votes. You got to let those votes stand.”

“It’s over,” Upton added.

According to their respective state laws, Michigan and Pennsylvania will certify election results on Monday, November 23.