The Corner

Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg vs. the Imaginary All-Powerful Gun Lobby

By
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg addresses a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia, November 25, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Mike Bloomberg’s Super Bowl ad combined two standard elements of contemporary anti-gun rhetoric: emotionalism and falsehoods. As Kyle Smith points out, the fatuous spot was little more than taste signaling: “Vote for me, I hate the same stuff you hate.” And Reason’s Jacob Sullum points out, the ad is predicated on an obvious lie.

It’s also worth noting, though, that anti-Second Amendment activists always feel the need to portray themselves as Theseus fighting the Minotaur, rather than highly funded powerful political operatives battling millions of ordinary gun owners.

Bloomberg’s ad, for example, informs us that the candidate isn’t afraid to take on “the gun lobby.” Who is?

Let’s put this in perspective.

Bloomberg has, in a just a few months of running for presidency, spent around $200 million in the primary — approximately $194 million more than the NRA spends on an average year in lobbying Congress and approximately $170 million more than the NRA spent on the entire 2016 election.

The $11 million Bloomberg reportedly spent on his Super Bowl is $11 million more than the notorious “gun lobby” has spent on national television advertising, probably over the past decade, if not forever.

That doesn’t even account for the numerous political entities Bloomberg funds, such as “Everytown for Gun Safety,” the gun-control group he co-founded, which announced recently that it is going to spend $60 million on the 2020 elections — or more than the NRA has ever spent in any election cycle ever.

Firearms owners, whose power is derived from their numbers and the pesky constitutional protections that Bloomberg would like to overturn, have a tough time pushing back against the stream of misinformation spread by the anti-gun lobby and the vast majority of journalists who simply ape the same talking points.

Comments

The other day, John Kerry, speaking at an event for leading presidential contender Joe Biden, unleashed a litany of absurd gun claims, saying, among other things, that there’s “not a veteran here who would take an AR-16 with a long clip to go out and shoot a deer or shoot anything.” It’s true because there is no such thing as AR-16, as Kerry, who was conflating the military M-16 with the civilian AR to make it sound scarier, knows, or should know. And, of course, hunting has nothing to do with the Second Amendment, so it doesn’t really matter anyway.

Not a single major media outlet reported on Kerry’s nonsense, or any of the other scores of similarly absurd instances of misleading rhetoric, just as no major outlet, as far as I can tell, has fact-checked Bloomberg’s ad. In reality, the purportedly all-powerful “gun lobby” can do very little to fight back against the efforts to mislead voters. Mostly because the all-powerful “gun lobby” is a concoction of politicians too cowardly to take on gun owners directly.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Most Popular

Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
World

Why Brexit Matters

By
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
World

Why Brexit Matters

By
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More