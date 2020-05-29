The Corner

Politics & Policy

Mike Lee: Keep Government Far Away from Social-Media Regulation

By

In an interview with Guy Benson, Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee weighs in on President Trump’s new executive order: “[K]eep government as far away from it as you possibly can. Look, this may be attractive from a distance to some at any given moment, but it’s a very dangerous, slippery slope to start opening the door to having the government regulate these platforms.”

Comments

“Governments have force as their only real weapon,” Lee adds. “You don’t want force deciding the art of persuasion or deciding the art of communication with social media.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
Media

Mark Zuckerberg’s On the Right Track

By
In comments earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued that social-media companies should strive to avoid regulating the views of users. “I don’t think Facebook or internet platforms in general should be arbiters of truth,” Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNBC. “I think that’s kind ... Read More
Media

Mark Zuckerberg’s On the Right Track

By
In comments earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued that social-media companies should strive to avoid regulating the views of users. “I don’t think Facebook or internet platforms in general should be arbiters of truth,” Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNBC. “I think that’s kind ... Read More
PC Culture

The Central Park Dog Case Is Covington 2.0

By
Funny thing about viral videos: They don’t necessarily give the full and complete context for what happened, do they? They might, for instance, begin only after someone does something bizarre and provocative but record solely the reaction. Covington was only 16 months ago. Did we learn anything from it? ... Read More
PC Culture

The Central Park Dog Case Is Covington 2.0

By
Funny thing about viral videos: They don’t necessarily give the full and complete context for what happened, do they? They might, for instance, begin only after someone does something bizarre and provocative but record solely the reaction. Covington was only 16 months ago. Did we learn anything from it? ... Read More