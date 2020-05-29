Mike Lee: Keep Government Far Away from Social-Media Regulation

In an interview with Guy Benson, Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee weighs in on President Trump’s new executive order: “[K]eep government as far away from it as you possibly can. Look, this may be attractive from a distance to some at any given moment, but it’s a very dangerous, slippery slope to start opening the door to having the government regulate these platforms.”

“Governments have force as their only real weapon,” Lee adds. “You don’t want force deciding the art of persuasion or deciding the art of communication with social media.”