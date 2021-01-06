Mike Pence Will Not Have Power to Decide Which Electors to Count

President Trump has chosen to punish Mike Pence’s four years of loyal service by placing him in an impossible position in today’s joint session of Congress, with the untenable claim that Pence has the power, by himself, to throw out slates of electors certified by state governors:

The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

If this were the case, Pence would have the power to give Trump — and himself — another term without the consent of the House or Senate. Encouraging people to believe that this is true puts Pence to a choice: play along and create a constitutional crisis when Congress fights him on it, or …