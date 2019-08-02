The Corner

National Security & Defense

Exclusive: Mike Pompeo Says Good Riddance to the INF Treaty

By
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a news conference during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, August 1, 2019. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)
And hits the Russians for their persistent noncompliance.

Bangkok — It’s official: The U.S. is out of the INF Treaty.

Here at the annual conference of ASEAN, the organization of Southeast Asian countries, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told National Review that the U.S. has triggered its formal withdrawal from the treaty. 

President Trump announced the imminent U.S. exit last October, starting the clock ticking toward the official date six months later, or today.

Signed in 1987, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was a key agreement in the late 1980s Reagan–Gorbachev diplomacy that proved the endgame of the Cold War.

After the Soviets deployed intermediate-range SS-20 missiles that could hit NATO countries from bases in the Soviet Union, the U.S. countered with its own intermediate-range missiles in Europe. President Ronald Reagan proposed the “zero option” to eliminate such U.S. and Soviet systems, and the INF Treaty did just that. 

The Russians have been flagrantly violating the treaty for years, and it doesn’t apply to China, which has massively built up its missile program, including intermediate-range systems. 

“Six months ago now,” Pompeo told NR, “after years of discussion with the Russians about their noncompliance, we put them on notice that if they didn’t come back into compliance that we would do what we’re [doing today].

“When I say ‘we,’” he continued, “not only the United States, but the European countries, Jens Stoltenberg [the secretary general of NATO], we have all done our level best to convince the Russians that it was in their best interests to come back into compliance with the INF Treaty, and they have done literally nothing — literally nothing.”

There is no question about the extensive evidence of Russian cheating. “No one inside of NATO or the EU has any doubt,” Pompeo said. “We all have the same data set, and there’s complete unanimity.”

The formal U.S. withdrawal will, of course, stoke talk of a renewed U.S.–Russia arms race. 

According to Pompeo, “We will continue our strategic security dialogue with them that we started now two weeks ago, trying to develop a larger framework for not just the intermediate weapons systems, but the larger . . . panoply of places where we really need to engage in a serious conversation about arms control and nonproliferation.”

The U.S. wants to do its best, he added, to make sure, as President Trump has said, “not to end up in an expensive arms race that leads to nothing for — no improvement for any of the countries.”

Then, there’s the other problem with the old INF Treaty: “There was obviously the fact,” Pompeo said, “that China now is engaged in its own weapons buildup, including its nuclear weapons buildup.”

If there are going to be talks on arms-control agreements going forward, they obviously should account for the new status of China.

“President Trump has been pretty clear in saying that we really do need this other . . . significant nuclear power to be part of this conversation as well,” Pompeo noted. 

The secretary of state said he had brought that up in his meeting yesterday at the ASEAN conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

One way or the other, though, we are now in the post–INF Treaty world. And the biggest reason is that no one could truly answer the question why the United States should be the only country in the world that strictly abided by the treaty’s limits. 

“A two-party treaty with one party in compliance isn’t worth a hell of a lot,” Pompeo said, by way of an epitaph for the agreement. “And that’s where we unfortunately found ourselves.”

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Hands Off the Babylon Bee

By
I  used to love the website Snopes. It was one-stop shopping for fact-checking and debunking urban legends old and new. For years -- to take one example -- I had lamented the tragic death of Little Mikey of Life cereal fame. According to everyone in my school, he died when he mixed Pop Rocks candy with ... Read More
PC Culture

How to Tell If a Trump Supporter Is Racist

By
Every non-liberal leftist -- that is, nearly every Democrat running for president, New York Times and Washington Post columnist, CNN and MSNBC host, and your left-wing brother-in-law -- labels every Trump supporter and, of course, President Donald Trump, a “racist.” And they don’t stop there. Leftists ... Read More
Elections

The Meaning of the Marianne Williamson Moment

By
Much of the post-debate commentary (including my own first post) is missing something -- any serious discussion of the Marianne Williamson moment. And make no mistake, she had a moment. By one key metric -- Google interest -- she was the absolute dominant figure of the debate. This chart, comparing Google ... Read More
Elections

Biden Survives, So Biden Wins

By
All night long, almost every candidate on stage aimed their attacks at Joe Biden. Early on, Kamala Harris referred to him as “Senator Biden,” a perhaps not-so-accidental demotion. Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, and Cory Booker all went after him in rapid succession. Even Kirsten Gillibrand claimed that Biden ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Al Sharpton Is Not a Civil-Rights Hero

By
Imagine David Duke being a regular, esteemed guest and former honored host on Fox News Channel. Imagine every Republican presidential candidate scrambling to praise him whenever he’s in the news. Imagine David Duke being given a prime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention or President Trump ... Read More
Books

The Impossible Elegance of George Will

By
George Will saved me from two unfortunate habits: overwriting and the Democratic party. I model that remark after my favorite of Will’s many witticisms: “Football combines the two worst things about America: It is violence punctuated by committee meetings.” Will is rightly praised for his erudition. The ... Read More