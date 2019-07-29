The Corner

Energy & Environment

Miley Cyrus’s Climate Shenanigans Fit a Pattern

By
Miley Cyrus (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus has declared that she will not be having any children with her new husband, Liam Hemsworth, until climate change gets resolved. “We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce,” Cyrus said. “We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it.”

Cyrus’s siren song fits a pattern: Those who warn of imminent destruction see their message amplified by the media, politicians, and celebrities. When messages that exhibit far too much certainty about a complex matter are trumpeted like this, is it any surprise that people become skeptical? Turning the effects of climate change into a story about a married couple’s desire to procreate can only make things worse.

Cyrus isn’t alone. In June, Glacier National Park removed a sign that warned that because of climate change, its glaciers will disappear by 2020. Why? Because the amount of snow in recent years exceeded forecasts and projections from earlier this century.

In June 2008, Bob Woodruff appeared on Good Morning America promoting a special known as Earth 2100 and declared that by June 2015, New York City would be underwater as the result of global warming. Other ominous predictions from this segment included $9 per gallon for gas and $12.99 for a gallon of milk — all the result of climate change. In An Inconvenient Truth, Al Gore predicted that “unless drastic measures to reduce greenhouse gases are taken within the next ten years, the world will reach a point of no return.” Gore said this in 2006. Peter Wadhams, a professor of ocean physics, in 2012, predicted that in four years, Arctic sea ice would be gone by 2016.

Recently, congressional newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview that the world is “going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” After much backlash, ridicule and pushback — some from even prominent climate scientists — she walked back her remark.

Comments

“Outlandish exaggerations by alarmists on the left can do harm and provide fodder for those looking to dismiss the issue,” David Jenkins, president of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, told National Review. “Climate alarmism absolutely has hurt the climate change movement’s hope at meaningful policy discussions,” Benjamin Backer, president of the American Conservation Coalition, told National Review. “Climate skeptics have seen false alarming prediction after false alarming prediction, and as a result discount the entire issue as a whole,” Backer said.

Granted, the situation does work both ways. As Jenkins added: “Scientific data gets misused by both sides of [the] debate. . . . while those pressing for action may jump the gun on the timeline of impacts, those resisting action trot out wild pseudo-scientific claims that seem intentionally tailored to deceive.” But one thing is clear: Hyperbolic claims of death, doom and destruction do nothing to advance Cyrus’s preferred cause. If anything, such tactics seem to do more harm than good.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

Quentin Tarantino Is Cancelled

By
A writer for the Guardian suggests we cancel Quentin Tarantino because his films “have revelled in extreme violence toward women.” Debatable, but this is quite a paragraph: In Tarantino’s debut directorial feature, Reservoir Dogs, the only female characters in the credits are “Shot Woman” and ... Read More
Culture

Among the Chimps

By
As you may be aware thanks to my merciless flogging of it, I have a new book out called The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics. It is about the way in which social media brings out the worst of the tribalism and idiocy in our contemporary politics by displacing almost all of the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

No, McConnell Isn’t ‘Moscow Mitch’

By
As an act of political theater, the Democrats’ recent attempt to cast Mitch McConnell in a bad light has been quite successful. The Internet is awash in headlines contending that he blocked election-security reforms despite warnings about ongoing Russian interference from Robert Mueller and the Senate ... Read More
Elections

Some Questions for the Democratic Candidates

By
The Democratic presidential circus pitches its tent in Detroit this week. It will be especially entertaining if the presidential aspirants are asked some questions like these: For Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders especially, but others, too: Three of Barack Obama’s few large achievements were the ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Racially Charged Attacks on Elijah Cummings

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: President Trump attacks Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore in the only way he knows how; an attack at a garlic festival should make us wonder whether we define “terrorism” too narrowly; and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel starts to lose his patience with the wild ... Read More