What’s the Matter with Minnesota?

Jason Lewis, a Republican who served one term in the House and is now running for the Senate, has said that his party is controlled by “the Israeli lobby,” and that policymakers in the George W. Bush administration were dual citizens of Israel and the U.S. He specifically and falsely identified John Bolton as one of these dual citizens.

Republicans in Minnesota have been trying to make the state’s Democrats pay a political price for standing behind Rep. Ilhan Omar for her own comments about Israel and its supporters. They may have to repudiate Lewis if they wish to continue those efforts.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

