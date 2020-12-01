Missouri Bill to Ban ‘Rights of Nature’

Good. A bill has been filed in Missouri to ban granting legal rights or court standing to any non-human aspect of nature. From HB 54, sponsored by Representative Adam Schnelting:

3. Nature or any ecosystem shall not have standing to participate in or bring a civil action in any court of this state.

4. (1) No person on behalf of or representing nature or an ecosystem shall bring a civil action in any court of this state.

(2) No person on behalf of or representing nature or an ecosystem shall intervene in any manner, such as by filing a counterclaim, cross-claim, or third-party complaint, in any civil action brought in any court of this state.

(3) Any plaintiff bringing a civil action shall be human and shall not represent nonhuman entities.

Yes. Way to be proactive!

The rights of nature movement needs to be taken seriously. Four rivers and two glaciers have been granted rights in the world. So was Lake Erie before Ohio passed a preemption law. Ditto, water lands in Orange County, Fla. — which conflicts with a state law recently passed preempting such ordinances.

I can see no reason not to pass this bill but the notorious, “it can’t happen here” complacency. Go, Missouri!