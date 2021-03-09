Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) doesn’t want to abolish the filibuster, but he does want to “make it a little bit more painful.” It’s a recurring idea that bringing back the old-timey talking filibuster would impose some discipline on the practice, thus respecting minority rights while facilitating majority rule. But I think Jonathan Bernstein gets this right: “The truth is simple: The Senate switched from talking filibusters to the current silent version because it’s better for the majority party. Bringing back talking filibusters to punish the minority gets it backward.”
The Corner
Misunderstanding the Filibuster
Recommended
Minnesota Nasty
Minneapolis is a nice city no longer.
What Happened to Officer Sicknick?
Democratic impeachment managers have a duty to explain how Officer Sicknick died.
Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President
Never mind how he voted.
Guess Who Just Admitted Harris and Becerra Violated the First Amendment
Surprising briefs emerge in a First Amendment case before the Supreme Court.
The Absurd Criticism of Rand Paul’s Rachel Levine Questioning
How likely is it that this dangerous ideological agenda is about to get worse?
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Latest
GOP Senators Question Biden Nominee on Defunding Police, Insults of Republicans
Vanita Gupta rejected Sen. Cruz's implication that she supports defunding the police.
ACLU Editor Says She's 'Angry Chuck Grassley Survived COVID'
When Grassley was diagnosed, McCray wrote that she had ‘no thoughts & prayers’ for him. But, she wrote, ‘I’ll miss his tweets.’
Researchers Cited by CDC Allege Agency Ignored Favorable Data on School Reopenings
‘The recent school reopening guidance ... is an example of fears influencing and resulting in misinterpretation of science,’ the authors wrote.
Who Gets Stimulus Checks — and When? What to Know on COVID-Bill Payments
Biden is expected to sign the bill soon after the House takes a final vote on the package on Wednesday.
Top Cuomo Lawyer Leaves Administration amid Nursing Home Scandal
Gibson informed the administration of her resignation around the time that a top Cuomo aide admitted to concealing nursing home deaths.
Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights
Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.