Mitch McConnell, ‘Apex Predator’!

Writing in the Washington Post, Howard Fineman declares, “Mitch McConnell is the apex predator of U.S. politics.” He does not mean it as a compliment, writing that “no one since the Southern segregationists of the 1940s and 1950s did more to cripple the proper functioning of all three branches of government, not to mention faith in the very idea of one America.”

“Apex predator” is the coolest nickname that was intended as an insult since, ironically, “Cocaine Mitch.”

It’s easy to imagine a campaign attack ad from Kentucky Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath warning that “Mitch McConnell is the apex predator of U.S. politics . . .”

. . . followed by a campaign ad for the Senate Majority Leader’s reelection bid boasting that “Mitch McConnell is the apex predator of U.S. politics!”

