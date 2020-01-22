‘Mitch McConnell Is the Master of the Senate’

I wrote about Mitch McConnell today:

Every hostile nickname that Mitch McConnell gets is further confirmation of his effectiveness.

The latest is “Midnight Mitch,” a reaction to his resolution setting out the road map for the Senate impeachment trial. The measure stipulated that House impeachment managers could make their case over two days of 12-hour sessions, possibly pushing the presentations into the wee hours. Hence, the latest alliterative moniker for McConnell, also known to his enemies as “Moscow Mitch.”

McConnell relented slightly on the resolution, giving the managers — and the president’s team — three days, instead of two, for opening arguments. But he still got his way on the broader question of how to run the trial — unsurprisingly, because McConnell is a master at what he does.