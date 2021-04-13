Mob Rule in Minnesota: City Council Member Voted to Fire Manager to Avoid Violent Repercussions

Brooklyn Center city manager Curt Boganey was fired Monday evening, just one day after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer.

Was he fired for failing to prepare his employees for the rioting that rocked the Minneapolis suburb hours after Wright’s death, or for some inflammatory statement about the shooting?

No, he was fired because the mob demanded it.

Per the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

At a virtual council workshop, Council Member Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she voted to remove the city manager because she feared for her property and retaliation by protestors if she had voted to keep him. “He was doing

…