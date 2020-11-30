Moderate GOP Governor Larry Hogan Endorses Perdue and Loeffler

The Corner

Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of the very Democratic state of Maryland, declined to vote for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden in November, but he writes in an op-ed today that Republican control of the Senate would be good for the country:

This election will determine what the first two years of President-elect Biden’s administration will look like. And once you tune out the loudest voices, I believe the choice facing Georgians becomes clear.

Do we want a one-party monopoly in Washington, or do we want to send a message to our federal leaders that no one party has all the answers or all the power?

Do we want two years of divisive, toxic battles over packing the Supreme Court, abolishing the Senate filibuster, and pushing the Green New Deal, or do we want to take these destructive proposals off the table?

Do we want to unleash the extremes of both political parties, or do we want to empower leaders in Washington to find bipartisan, common-sense solutions to the challenges we face?

For the sake of our nation, I urge Georgians to uphold America’s mandate for moderation and compromise by voting to keep David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the U.S. Senate.

Voters in the Atlanta suburbs delivered Biden’s victory in Georgia, and control of the Senate will depend a lot on whether some of those voters decide they want a check on Speaker Pelosi and President Biden.

