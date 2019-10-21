Monday Links

From 1960, here’s how to build your own fallout shelter.

When Americans Dined (and Dated) in Cemeteries.

A Million People Are Jailed at China’s Gulags. I Managed to Escape. Here’s What Really Goes on Inside

October 21 is Trafalgar Day: history, videos, art, and links. Trafalgar was the greatest British naval victory of the Napoleonic wars, and essentially destroyed the sea power of France in a single engagement.

Air Force finally retires eight-inch floppies from missile launch control system.

How Do Sodas in Outdoor Vending Machines Not Freeze in Winter?

