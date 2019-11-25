Monday Links

November 25 is “Evacuation Day (wiki), when the British ran ‘way” from New York City at the end of the Revolutionary War. Here’s the story of the young man who slithered up a greased flagpole to rip down the British flag.

What Happens When Birds Get Drunk?

You Can’t Keep Your Parents’ Skulls.

The traditional drunken turkey recipe.

The Japanese Invasion of Alaska.

Zenith Flash-Matic, the First Wireless TV Remote.

ICYMI, most recent links are here, and include the Thanksgiving birthday pattern, the history of the Ken doll’s crotch, how female turkeys choose mates and avoid rejects (although they’re generally artificially inseminated these days), and the wave-like flight patterns of a starling flock avoiding a falcon.