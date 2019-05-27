Monday Links

Happy Memorial Day:

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

Historical images of Arlington National Cemetery.

When the worst problem large cities had to deal with was horse manure. Slightly related: When San Francisco’s Chinatown Was Quarantined for Plague.

Belgian monks resurrect 220-year-old beer after finding recipe.

Advice from 1896: how to Drive an Electric Car.

Because I’ve been watching a lot of old Gunsmoke episodes recently: How Dodge City Became The Ultimate Wild West.

Will Hospitals Give Back an Amputated Limb if You Ask For It?

