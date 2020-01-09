The Corner

Energy & Environment

‘Montana Glaciers 1, Climate Hysterics 0’? Check the Score

By

In response to Montana Glaciers 1, Climate Hysterics 0

John, the sign-makers up in Montana should be careful with their words. So should we. If the Montana glaciers had been merely decimated — reduced by 10 percent — then they would be in considerably better shape than they are today, having been reduced, on average, by about 40 percent. Some of them have disappeared entirely or have shrunk to the point that they no longer can be characterized as glaciers, so it is not the case that “the glaciers are, as of this writing, very much still there.” Not all of them, anyway. So, even accounting for poetic headline-writing license, I do not think that “Montana Glaciers 1, Climate Hysterics 0” is quite right.

Comments

And, of course, it’s not just one park in Montana: Switzerland’s glaciers have been decimated and then some in the past five years. Alaska’s glaciers are in rapid retreat. Etc.

We may disagree with some environmentalists about the policy implications of this, but we ought to be clear about what is actually happening.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

PC Culture

Colin Kaepernick’s Stupid Lie About America

By
In the torrent of idiotic commentary unleashed by the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Colin Kaepernick’s deserves a place of honor. The NFL washout and Nike persona who makes sure the company doesn’t produce any overly patriotic sneakers tweeted, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against ... Read More
PC Culture

Colin Kaepernick’s Stupid Lie About America

By
In the torrent of idiotic commentary unleashed by the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Colin Kaepernick’s deserves a place of honor. The NFL washout and Nike persona who makes sure the company doesn’t produce any overly patriotic sneakers tweeted, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More