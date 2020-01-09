Montana Glaciers 1, Climate Hysterics 0

CNN reports that Montana’s Glacier National Park is removing a sign it erected more than a decade ago which predicted the complete decimation of the park’s glaciers by 2020 due to anthropogenic climate change.

Park officials are urgently seeking to update the sign, given the fact that it’s 2020 and the glaciers are, as of this writing, very much still there.

The park is reportedly replacing the sign with a more nebulous and less falsifiable edict: “When [the glaciers] will completely disappear depends on how and when we act. One thing is consistent: the glaciers in the park are shrinking.”

They could just replace it with a picture of Greta Thunberg scowling for similar effect.