The Corner

Science & Tech

Montana Glaciers 1, Climate Hysterics 0

By

CNN reports that Montana’s Glacier National Park is removing a sign it erected more than a decade ago which predicted the complete decimation of the park’s glaciers by 2020 due to anthropogenic climate change.

Park officials are urgently seeking to update the sign, given the fact that it’s 2020 and the glaciers are, as of this writing, very much still there.

Comments

The park is reportedly replacing the sign with a more nebulous and less falsifiable edict: “When [the glaciers] will completely disappear depends on how and when we act. One thing is consistent: the glaciers in the park are shrinking.”

They could just replace it with a picture of Greta Thunberg scowling for similar effect.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

PC Culture

Colin Kaepernick’s Stupid Lie About America

By
In the torrent of idiotic commentary unleashed by the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Colin Kaepernick’s deserves a place of honor. The NFL washout and Nike persona who makes sure the company doesn’t produce any overly patriotic sneakers tweeted, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against ... Read More
PC Culture

Colin Kaepernick’s Stupid Lie About America

By
In the torrent of idiotic commentary unleashed by the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Colin Kaepernick’s deserves a place of honor. The NFL washout and Nike persona who makes sure the company doesn’t produce any overly patriotic sneakers tweeted, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More