More Demagoguery from Richard Blumenthal

By

Today, Senator Richard Blumental once again used his position on the Judiciary Committee to fearmonger about how Amy Coney Barrett would rule if she is confirmed to the Supreme Court. Over and over and over again during his allotted time, Blumenthal asked Barrett if she agreed with the legal reasoning in Griswold v. Connecticut and Obergefell v. Hodges. Barrett, as she has throughout the proceedings, declined to offer a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on the legal reasoning for any cases except for so-called superprecedents such as Marbury v. Madison and Brown v. Board of Education.

Blumenthal is a demagogue for continuing to call her fidelity to the Ginsburg Rule (no hints, no previews, no forecasts) “chilling.” It is he, not Barrett, who owes the American people an apology for continuing to use her adherence to the Ginsburg Rule as a political weapon.

Netherlands Gets Ready for Child Euthanasia

By
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story: Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ... Read More
The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
