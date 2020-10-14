More Demagoguery from Richard Blumenthal

Today, Senator Richard Blumental once again used his position on the Judiciary Committee to fearmonger about how Amy Coney Barrett would rule if she is confirmed to the Supreme Court. Over and over and over again during his allotted time, Blumenthal asked Barrett if she agreed with the legal reasoning in Griswold v. Connecticut and Obergefell v. Hodges. Barrett, as she has throughout the proceedings, declined to offer a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on the legal reasoning for any cases except for so-called superprecedents such as Marbury v. Madison and Brown v. Board of Education.

Blumenthal is a demagogue for continuing to call her fidelity to the Ginsburg Rule (no hints, no previews, no forecasts) “chilling.” It is he, not Barrett, who owes the American people an apology for continuing to use her adherence to the Ginsburg Rule as a political weapon.