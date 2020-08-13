More Evidence of ‘Organs on Demand’ System in China

A giant screen shows news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the closing session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing, China, May 28, 2020. (Tingshu Wang/Reuters)

China has been repeatedly and credibly accused of organ harvesting the Falun Gong and other political prisoners, usually for the black market, in which rich foreigners needing a transplant travel there and buy their lives at the cost of ending someone else’s. It is an evil trade, and one for which China should be shunned by the international community.

Now, we have even more evidence that China has the ability to obtain organs on demand. A Chinese woman living in Japan was flown there for a heart transplant and was able to have four made available for transplant in ten days. From the Epoch Times story:

“The question is: who is the source for these 4 hearts,” said Dr. Torsten Trey, executive director of the medical ethics advocacy group Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting. In the United States, patients generally waited for around 6.9 months for a matching heart donation, according to the latest government data from 2018. At this rate, to get four matching hearts for the same person—meaning four people who donated their organs after they died at the ICU or in fatal accidents—may take around two years, he noted.

One expert opined that the speed by which four compatible hearts were found for the patient indicates that the country can obtain organs on demand:

What happened to Sun “is possible, though quite unusual, even within any well-functioning voluntary organ donation system,” said Jacob Lavee, a professor of surgery and heart transplantation department director at the Tel Aviv University in Israel. But within the context of China, he said, “such a cluster of organ donors within a few days raises high suspicions as to the nature of these donors.” It “rather follows an ‘on demand system,’” said Trey, calling Sun’s case “beyond explanation.”

Beyond explanation, that is, if China had an ethical organ procurement system.

Ethics, schmethics. The leaders of a despotism that eschews the sanctity of life, engages in forced labor/slavery to run its industrial manufacturing sector, and crushes religious minorities, aren’t going to worry about (to them) petty limitations such as morality and basic human decency.

That’s on them. What’s on us is that we allow them to get away with it.