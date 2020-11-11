The Corner

Elections

More Evidence That Trump’s Conduct Hurt Him

By

Harry Enten, a senior writer and analyst at CNN, notes that as of this morning, Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives in Pennsylvania have received 117,000 more votes than their Democratic counterparts while splitting its 18 available seats. In the same election, Donald Trump received 47,566 fewer votes than Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press’s latest figures. Trump undoubtedly deserves credit for putting the Rust Belt states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin back into play for the GOP after years of Democratic dominance — successfully even in 2016. However, it seems inarguable that Trump’s behavior has cost him hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of gettable votes across the country that more disciplined Republican candidates were able to secure. Some loyalists will suggest it was misguided of voters to refrain from lending Trump their support while backing the GOP in down-ballot races. But ultimately, it is a candidate’s job not to repel potential supporters, not the voters’ job to demonstrate their unwavering support to politicians who they feel have not earned it.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

When a ‘Democracy Expert’ Shows His Cards

By
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ... Read More
U.S.

When a ‘Democracy Expert’ Shows His Cards

By
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Against ‘Unity’

By
Political unity is an ugly, authoritarian idea. No free place has domestic political unity, nor should it aspire to it. What “unity” really means, of course, is capitulation. America is once again being subjected to the inane brand of pseudo-patriotic sloganeering we saw during the Obama years. Now, as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Against ‘Unity’

By
Political unity is an ugly, authoritarian idea. No free place has domestic political unity, nor should it aspire to it. What “unity” really means, of course, is capitulation. America is once again being subjected to the inane brand of pseudo-patriotic sloganeering we saw during the Obama years. Now, as ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More