More on How and Why the Fed Should Act

Scott Sumner:

To be sure, the Fed cannot work miracles. It may be impossible to achieve its targets over the next few months, especially if a significant part of the economy shuts down due to coronavirus fears. What the Fed can do is ensure that expectations for next year’s economy remain on track.

To this end, the Fed should do enough monetary stimulus so that market forecasts predict roughly on-target growth and inflation in 2021. Bullish expectations for next year – hope on the horizon – can reduce the severity of any near-term decline in output that might occur due to a fall in spending.

Unfortunately, right now it looks like the markets are not just expecting a weak 2020, but also a weak 2021 and 2022. If the economy were expected to bounce back in six months or a year, the yield on 10-year bonds would not have fallen to 0.5 percent and the yield on 30-year bonds would not have fallen to 1 percent. These unusually low yields, as well as plunging stock prices, reflect market expectations of weak spending for years to come. If the market is correct, then there is a risk of much-higher unemployment, just as bearish market forecasts in late 2008 ultimately were borne out by much-higher unemployment over the next few years.

I added that emphasis. It strikes me as key for thinking through what the Fed should do. There’s no obvious reason to expect the coronavirus to cause lower spending in 2021 and 2022. To the extent markets expect it, they’re expecting inappropriate monetary policy.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

The Great Coronavirus War Is upon Us

Try this thought experiment. Envision the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as a living, breathing enemy — which, of course, is exactly what it is. But imagine for a moment that we are in real war with a cognizant, thinking, and clever enemy whose sole reason to live is to hurt, maim, or kill as many of ... Read More
Will Iran's Regime Survive Coronavirus?

Soaring inflation. Deepening domestic discontent. An expanding environmental crisis. Even before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in recent weeks, the Iranian regime was struggling under the weight of domestic problems that increasingly threatened to undermine the integrity of the Islamic Republic. With the ... Read More
What Is Happening in Italy?

Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
Trump Strikes the Right Tone

Let's hope Trump strikes the same notes on the virus going forward as he did tonight. He was sober and emphasized the challenges ahead, but Teleprompter Trump is always better than Twitter Trump or Press Availability Trump.    He emphasized best practices for personal hygiene and mentioned social ... Read More
On the Shooting of Deplorables

'The Most Dangerous Game" gets the InfoWars treatment in The Hunt, a horror-satire that was postponed from its fall release date after a trailer, which showed Davos elites hunting "Deplorables" for blood sport, led to an outcry on the irony-challenged Right. President Trump led the chorus. Now the ... Read More
