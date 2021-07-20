The Corner

More on the KKK Smear

Kevin mentioned the outrageous allegation that Texas has banned teaching about the KKK.

I delved more into this controversy in the thread below, including pointing to the provision in the state education standards that explicitly says students are expected to “explain how Jim Crow laws and the Ku Klux Klan created obstacles to civil rights for minorities such as the suppression of voting.”

