More on the Redistricting Fizzle

Rich, Politico has more on the Democrats’ failure in state-legislative races; readers may wish to read it slowly, to savor it.

Democrats have for the last two decades or so vastly overestimated how much Republican strength in congressional races has to do with gerrymandering. The 2018 elections, held under district lines set more by Republicans than any in decades, returned a House that was almost exactly in proportion to the votes each party’s candidates got nationwide. The next redistricting will probably not be as favorable to Republicans because the Democrats have some key governorships (as the Politico story notes). But there won’t be nearly the shift in the Democrats’ favor as they had hoped.