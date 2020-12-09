The Corner

NR PLUS Elections

More on the ‘Suitcase’ Video, Etc.

By
Counting mail-in ballots in Lehigh County, Pa., November 4, 2020. (Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters)

I talked to an experienced Republican tabulation lawyer down in Georgia yesterday about the controversy over the “suitcase” video.

He wasn’t at the State Farm arena but a different, nearby site on election night and then at State Farm the next day. He says the “suitcase” incident was a comedy of errors and miscommunication: The staff at State Farm knew they had more ballots than they could count that night, decided to shut down for the night, began packing up, including by putting ballot crates under the table, then got word to keep counting from higher-placed officials and took everything back

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Feds, States Sue to Break Up Facebook

By
The Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, which, if successful, could lead to the first court-ordered breakup of a U.S. corporation in a decade. The lawsuit claims that Facebook has engaged in anticompetitive practices and attempted to ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Feds, States Sue to Break Up Facebook

By
The Federal Trade Commission and 48 state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, which, if successful, could lead to the first court-ordered breakup of a U.S. corporation in a decade. The lawsuit claims that Facebook has engaged in anticompetitive practices and attempted to ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World

By
America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More