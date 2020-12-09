More on the ‘Suitcase’ Video, Etc.

I talked to an experienced Republican tabulation lawyer down in Georgia yesterday about the controversy over the “suitcase” video.

He wasn’t at the State Farm arena but a different, nearby site on election night and then at State Farm the next day. He says the “suitcase” incident was a comedy of errors and miscommunication: The staff at State Farm knew they had more ballots than they could count that night, decided to shut down for the night, began packing up, including by putting ballot crates under the table, then got word to keep counting from higher-placed officials and took everything back …