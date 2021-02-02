More Proof of China Uighur Atrocities

The BBC is out with a horrific report detailing firsthand accounts of the brutality to which Uighurs are subjected — particularly women. From the report, “Their goal is to destroy everyone”:

In separate testimony to the Uyghur Human Rights Project, Sedik said she heard about an electrified stick being inserted into women to torture them — echoing the experience Ziawudun described.

There were “four kinds of electric shock”, Sedik said — “the chair, the glove, the helmet, and anal rape with a stick”.

“The screams echoed throughout the building,” she said. “I could hear them during lunch and sometimes when I was in class.”

Another teacher forced to work in the camps, Sayragul Sauytbay, told the BBC that “rape was common” and the guards “picked the girls and young women they wanted and took them away”.

She described witnessing a harrowing public gang rape of a woman of just 20 or 21, who was brought before about 100 other detainees to make a forced confession.

“After that, in front of everyone, the police took turns to rape her,” Sauytbay said.

“While carrying out this test, they watched people closely and picked out anyone who resisted, clenched their fists, closed their eyes, or looked away, and took them for punishment.”

The young woman cried out for help, Sauytbay said.

“It was absolutely horrendous,” she said. “I felt I had died. I was dead.”