Slate has another article arguing that protests that raise the risk of COVID-19 transmission are terrific from a public-health perspective. It has the perfect closing line: “Experts shouldn’t adhere to a flawed vision of neutrality or the false idea that public health is apolitical. That’s what people are marching about.”

It’s perfect, that is, in being wildly implausible, even absurd, and accompanied by no supporting evidence.