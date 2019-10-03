More Questions about Warren’s Biography

Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ...
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ...
Impeachment is about to make everything worse.
If our politics seems overheated, our institutions beleaguered, and our public debate degraded, just wait until we are in the midst of the impeachment debate.
Democrats have had an impeachment itch that they’ve been desperate to scratch ever since Donald ...
Seventy years ago today, Mao Zedong declared the People’s Republic of China after his Communist forces had conquered most of the mainland. A decade later, Mao’s Great Leap Forward killed perhaps 45 million people. The Communist regime still denies its people freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and has ...
Yesterday and again this morning, the president of the United States tweeted that Representative Adam Schiff should be questioned for “treason” and possibly arrested. He also approvingly quoted an absurd statement from an increasingly unhinged Trumpist pastor named Robert Jeffress that threatened a “Civil ...
San Francisco mayor London Breed and City Attorney Dennis Herrera have ruled that a City Council resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a "terrorist organization" will have no effect on the relationship between the NRA and the city government.
Early last month, the City Council unanimously passed ...
‘I have listened and I have learned,” said Elizabeth Warren at a forum of Native American voters in Iowa last month. “Like anyone who’s being honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes. I am sorry for the harm I have caused.” Did any reporter ask her what harm, specifically, she’d ...
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, The Dallas Morning News first reported.
https://twitter.com/cassandrajar/status/1179059653981954048?s=20
The victim, Botham Jean, was killed in his own apartment by Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018. Jean’s family responded with ...
Should John Wayne's name be taken off the airport that bears his name in Orange County, Calif.? A few pundits are starting to say so. The Los Angeles Times called for stripping the Duke's name off the airport in an editorial. David Whiting, a columnist for the Orange County Register, argues:
When it comes to ...
