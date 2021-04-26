More Signs of an End to the COVID Era?

Crowds return to Washington Square park as the pandemic restrictions begin to ease in New York, March 25, 2021. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Well, as respectable liberal opinion has gathered itself to recognize what the science has shown for a year — outdoor transmission of COVID is rare — we are getting hints that the CDC will revise its guidance on outdoor mask mandates Dr. Scott Gottlieb is lobbying for this change in the WSJ.

And now the president of the European Union has indicated that vaccinated Americans should be able to travel to Europe this summer. There’s a lot of talk about building a kind of international vaccine-recognition system. This is going to be weird and impractical. Are customs agents going to check your easily forged American vaccine card? How long will vaccination status grant one travel abilities? What about kids? There are thousands of questions that stand in the way of tourism industries that desperately need American travelers.

One hopes we’ll realize that vaccine uptake by itself is obviating the need for further COVID infrastructure.