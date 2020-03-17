More Words about Words

The Corner

A reader of The Tuesday offers:

At the risk of piling on to what other math pedants are telling you, I think it unlikely that Musk would use “500 percent less” to mean 1/500.  First, “500 percent more likely” means 6 times as likely, not 500 times:  100 percent more means twice as likely, 200 percent more means three times as likely, etc.  I would guess that Musk (quite mistakenly) takes “500 percent less” to mean the inverse of “500 percent more”, although I suspect that he adds error to error by thinking this means “1/5 as likely” rather than 1/6 as likely.  “500 times less likely” literally implies a negative likelihood, minus four times the positive likelihood of the status quo.

Please send your language questions, peeves, gripes, hobgoblins, etc., to TheTuesday@nationalreview.com.

