The Corner

Politics & Policy

Morning Consult: 48 Percent Support Barrett’s Confirmation, 31 Percent Oppose

By

Maybe Democrats would be better off just getting the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination over and done with quickly. Today Morning Consult polling shows support for Barrett growing:

48% of registered voters in the Oct. 9-11 survey said the Senate should vote to confirm Barrett as a Supreme Court justice, up 2 percentage points from 46% in a poll one week ago, though inside the surveys’ 2-point margins of error. 31% of voters said the Senate should vote down Barrett’s nomination, unchanged from the previous polling.

Support for Barrett’s confirmation even inched up a bit among Democrats, from 24 percent to 27 percent.

Comments

In this survey, Democrats appear to be losing the argument on whether the Senate should wait to see who wins in November. Morning Consult found 44 percent of respondents say the Senate should vote on confirming her as soon as possible, regardless of who wins the election, compared with 36 percent who think she should be confirmed only if President Trump wins election. Those numbers have moved a few points in the confirm-now direction since late September.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Goat Rodeo

By
The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name. Some lowlights: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate ... Read More
World

Netherlands Gets Ready for Child Euthanasia

By
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story: Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ... Read More
World

Netherlands Gets Ready for Child Euthanasia

By
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story: Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ... Read More