Mort Drucker has died, age 94, after many years of drawing covers and other art for Mad Magazine — and once for National Review. We were running one of our articles on the dire state of higher education, an evergreen topic, and Charles Bork, our art director then, wanted to do a cover with Alfred E. Newman in a mortarboard. He called Mad to ask for permission, and Drucker volunteered to do the cover himself. Thanks again — and R.I.P.

Historian Richard Brookhiser is a senior editor of National Review and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.