Mounting Attacks on Standardized Testing in College Admissions

The SAT and ACT have been under attack for years by the people who say they want “holistic” college-admissions procedures. Our COVID-19 pandemic has brought new pressure, especially with the University of California system deciding to dump the tests and come up with something that will supposedly be better.

In today’s Martin Center article, I offer my thoughts on this. Testing opponents are giddy and have suggested new admissions procedures that would, they say, be more fair and would take out the effects of family wealth.

Advertisement

My argument is that the standardized tests have gotten a bum rap and that holistic policies won’t do anything except to give “woke” admissions officers free rein to admit students they think will advance group equality and social justice. We will move further away from educating individuals and into leftist social engineering.