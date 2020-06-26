The Corner

Education

Mounting Attacks on Standardized Testing in College Admissions

By

The SAT and ACT have been under attack for years by the people who say they want “holistic” college-admissions procedures. Our COVID-19 pandemic has brought new pressure, especially with the University of California system deciding to dump the tests and come up with something that will supposedly be better.

Comments

In today’s Martin Center article, I offer my thoughts on this. Testing opponents are giddy and have suggested new admissions procedures that would, they say, be more fair and would take out the effects of family wealth.

My argument is that the standardized tests have gotten a bum rap and that holistic policies won’t do anything except to give “woke” admissions officers free rein to admit students they think will advance group equality and social justice. We will move further away from educating individuals and into leftist social engineering.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

History

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

By
As I noted in today’s Morning Jolt — which I’m writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest “anti-racist” campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen’s Memorial. This effort, ... Read More
History

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

By
As I noted in today’s Morning Jolt — which I’m writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest “anti-racist” campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen’s Memorial. This effort, ... Read More
Film & TV

Covering for Stalin

By
Following the Bolshevik revolution of 1917, Ukraine failed to escape Soviet control. Stalin’s collectivization of the countryside saw the confiscation of private property and farms, as well as all food. This policy was enforced by state police and local activists and as a consequence, at least 4 million ... Read More
Film & TV

Covering for Stalin

By
Following the Bolshevik revolution of 1917, Ukraine failed to escape Soviet control. Stalin’s collectivization of the countryside saw the confiscation of private property and farms, as well as all food. This policy was enforced by state police and local activists and as a consequence, at least 4 million ... Read More
Culture

YouTube’s Transgender Problem

By
In our information age, companies such as Google and YouTube allow ideas to spread more quickly and farther than our ancestors would have thought possible. But there is a dark side to the information age. A small but significant minority — those who own social-media sites that all of us rely on — can dictate ... Read More
Culture

YouTube’s Transgender Problem

By
In our information age, companies such as Google and YouTube allow ideas to spread more quickly and farther than our ancestors would have thought possible. But there is a dark side to the information age. A small but significant minority — those who own social-media sites that all of us rely on — can dictate ... Read More