Moving the Webathon Goalposts, Hopeful to Raise…

A man wears a mask to prevent exposure to the coronavirus while walking past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, March 17, 2020. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

When this campaign embarked on March 30th, we did not — and still do not — present an accurate figure as to our real need. Why? Well, it’s too big. And therefore, off-putting. Wishful thinking maybe? But be under no illusion: Our need’s hyper-obesity is very real. Planning this, we discussed how to proceed and chose to give our webathon a smallish goal, settling on $100,000 — believing even that number might prove to be absurd in its aspiration. In case you hadn’t heard, the economy has been emotional of late.

But what was proved was us being wrong — wrong to have not counted on the likelihood that many of our friends and supporters would rise to the occasion. They have. If you are part of they, many thanks. If you aren’t yet, think about becoming our comrade. We are about $8,000 short of our original goal. As this campaign has five days to go, we have called an audible and reconfigured: The goal now stands at $125,000. Again, one could add another zero to that if NR’s true needs were to be targeted. But let’s try for this objective now. It’s reached with contributions ranging from $5 to $5,000. Why would you give? Some of the 1,055 people who have joined us in the foxhole these last ten days have explained why — and we pray you’ll find their explanations influential.

Kevin spots us $50 and explains that ideology trumps biology: “The Left presents a more dangerous malady than any virus.” So true Special K. Thanks.

David drops the interesting amount of $203 on NR, and the backstory is quite cool and deferential to his mom: “So I got my first subscription when I went to college in 1977 courtesy of my mother. She passed recently and would be appalled at the years of leeching I have done for free. One of her favorite lines was ‘Son you must see Christ in everyone you meet.’ Your magazine has always helped me in that regard. So 1 from the $100 tranche, one from each of the $50 and $25 and I am taking the $28 as my own. $203 I believe? God bless you guys.” Looking at you Dave and guess what I’m seeing? God bless you pal. And Momma too, rest her sweet soul.

Big John, one of KVI’s all-stars, sends $100 and this: “Jack, you need 355 friends? Count me as one of them.” Love ya John, and give Kirby a hug.

A C-note also finds its way to us from Hamlin, who is making good on the years of friendship: “I’ve depended on NRO to gain real understanding for many years. Glad I am now in a position to give back a bit.” You think you’re glad? We’re overjoyed! Thanks.

Jerry too tosses Ben in the tip jar and offers those encouraging words we love to hear: “Keep up the good work! NR has been up to the task over the past month and has become my trusted news source. No hype, no distortions, no drama, maybe a slight bias but in my direction!” That’s what we’re aiming for friend. Gracias!

Jim finds a fifty and tenders it. And this: “ National Review has been in my house for as long as I can remember; I started reading it at ten years old when Ford was president. Each new generation of writers has upheld and improved the standard; I know because I still have to reach for a dictionary once in a while. NR provides me with an education unrivaled — economics by Thomas Sowell back in the day, history by Victor Davis Hanson, humor by Rob Long, etc. Keep up the good work.” Keeping because of kindness like this.

Adorable Nancy, always there for us, sends $100, stapled to compliments: "More and more I find myself turning to NR for straight news in these crazy times. Jim Geraghty is a national treasure. Hoping the stock market will permit a more generous gift by the time of the next webathon." You rock, dear friend. Thanks.

Eileen puts $200 in the collection plate and shares timely thoughts: “I think conservatives often feel isolated, but now when we are isolated in other ways, NR is more essential than ever. Thank you for being there for us!” You are proof that this works both ways, Eileen. Thanks.

Yesterday we sought a mix of 355 people to help us reach the original goal. So far over 200 signed up for active duty, and more are on the way . . . and we now ask that even more follow. We believe you will. Help us raise $125,000 — we’re but $33,000 away as of this moment — to get us to that goal. Donate here. And if you’d prefer to send a check, do make it payable to “National Review” and mail it to National Review, ATTN: Spring 2020 Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036. Your patience, kindness, and friendship mean more than you will ever know.

