Mr. President, ‘Contact With an Infected Animal’ and ‘Lab Accident’ Can Be the Same Thing

Moments ago, the White House released this statement:

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Investigation into the Origins

of COVID-19

Back in early 2020, when COVID-19 emerged, I called for the CDC to get access to China to learn about the virus so we could fight it more effectively. The failure to get our inspectors on the ground in those early months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

Nevertheless, shortly after I became President, in March, I had my National Security Advisor task the Intelligence Community to prepare a report on their most up-to-date analysis of the origins