Ms Reading

Carrie Baker writes:

Ironically, conservatives who oppose the ERA are supporting draft registration for women. The director of foreign and defense policy studies at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute (AEI), Kori Schake, testified in May to the Commission, “It’s insulting to suggest America’s mothers and wives and daughters couldn’t contribute. America’s daughters should be slotted into service as their physical and emotional suitability proves capable of, just like America’s sons.” Yet, at the same time, AEI Fellow Ramesh Ponnuru recently called the ERA a “zombie Amendment” that “cannot be reanimated.”

A few comments in response.

First: One could simultaneously hold, with Schake, that women should have to register for the draft and, with me, that the Equal Rights Amendment has expired and anyone who wants it added to the Constitution has to start the amendment process over. (That’s what the quote from me, in context, was about.)

Second: Schake and I are different people.

Third: I can’t see any angle from which any of this is ironic.