Ms Reading

Carrie Baker writes:

Ironically, conservatives who oppose the ERA are supporting draft registration for women. The director of foreign and defense policy studies at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute (AEI), Kori Schake, testified in May to the Commission, “It’s insulting to suggest America’s mothers and wives and daughters couldn’t contribute. America’s daughters should be slotted into service as their physical and emotional suitability proves capable of, just like America’s sons.”

Yet, at the same time, AEI Fellow Ramesh Ponnuru recently called the ERA a “zombie Amendment” that “cannot be reanimated.”

A few comments in response.

First: One could simultaneously hold, with Schake, that women should have to register for the draft and, with me, that the Equal Rights Amendment has expired and anyone who wants it added to the Constitution has to start the amendment process over. (That’s what the quote from me, in context, was about.)

Second: Schake and I are different people.

Third: I can’t see any angle from which any of this is ironic.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Fauci Is Not the Villain

For his critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci cemented his status as the Rasputin of public health with his Senate testimony Tuesday. The National Institutes of Health official gently, but unmistakably, struck a different tone than President Donald Trump, earning rebukes from radio talk-show hosts and Fox News anchors, ... Read More
Our Nevermind Media

How lovely it is to have a high-profile job in our major media institutions. Let’s say you completely, hideously muck up a huge story. Let’s say you spend three years wildly misleading the public. Let’s say that, at the outset of the worst public-health crisis in a century, you mock people for being afraid ... Read More
On a Magical Night: A Moral Sex Farce

Corrupt Hollywood now specializes in remakes and reboots and has convinced the public to accept this cheat as creativity. Meanwhile, Christophe Honoré counters that nonsense with his new film On a Magical Night (Chambre 212). An homage to French cinema’s most advanced romantic comedies, it is also a wholly ... Read More
A Plea for Generosity

If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
The ACLU Burns Down Its Own Principles

A headline from The Onion from a few years back: “ACLU Defends Nazis’ Right to Burn Down ACLU Headquarters." This is comic hyperbole built on an underlying truth: The ACLU had principles and was willing to defend those principles even in the most difficult cases. Most famously, in 1977 the ACLU defended the ... Read More
