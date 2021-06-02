‘Much Ado about Nothing: Texas Edition’

The Corner

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the absurd blowup over Texas’s voting bill, Trump’s continuing claims about a stolen election, and how the lab-leak theory is now racist. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

