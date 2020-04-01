‘Music as Balm — and Delight’

The Corner

Detail of a portrait of Johann Sebastian Bach at the age of 61 by Elias Gottlob Haussmann (Wikimedia Commons)

That is the title of my new episode of Music for a While. It gives you the story. At the beginning of the show, I ask, “Need I say that music is extra-important in these strange and trying times?” And the answer, of course, is no. It goes without saying.

In this episode, I play music that has meant a lot to a lot of people, over the years. Lotsa Bach. Plus some Chopin, Haydn, and others. There is music that comforts, consoles, and reassures. Music that is balm-like. Then there is music that’s shot through with joy — and imparts joy in the bargain.

I often say, “What would we do without music? Fortunately, we never have to find out.”

Anyway, enough talk, more rock. (Old Detroit radio slogan.) I hope this podcast — again, here — proves a service.

