‘Music for a While’

Two Musicians, from a Dutch painter (Utrecht Caravaggist) of the 17th century (Image via Metropolitan Museum of Art)

That’s the name of a new podcast — a music podcast. I swiped the title from Henry Purcell, the great English composer of the 17th century. Do you know the song we’re talking about (Henry and I)? “Music for a while / Shall all your cares beguile.” The new podcast may not beguile your every care. But I think it’ll be fun, interesting, and refreshing. Maybe a respite of sorts.

There was once a fast-food slogan: “A break away from the everyday.” That sounds right.

The first episode — the maiden voyage — is here. I’ve got the “title song,” of course, meaning the Purcell number. And some Mozart, some Prokofiev, some André Previn, etc. See what you think. I do some talking, but not too much, I hope — this podcast is mainly for playing: the playing and enjoyment of music.

I think of another slogan, from my growing-up days within shouting distance of Detroit: “Less talk, more rock.”

