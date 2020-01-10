Nancy Pelosi Complicates the Lives of the Senators Running for President

After a three-week delay in sending over the articles of impeachment, House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today that she asked Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler to “be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate” and that she will be consulting with members at the Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Senate impeachment trial will start sometime in mid to late January, instead of late December. At some point in the near future, Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, and Michael Bennet will need to sit, without speaking, through the impeachment trial, six days a week. All of those senators will probably wonder just what their party got in exchange for this three-week delay.

But probably not all Democrats mind this upcoming schedule.