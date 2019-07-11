Pelosi vs. AOC

The tiff between Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is interesting. And, for many on the right, surely delicious. Ocasio-Cortez and her crew have gotten under Pelosi’s skin. Pelosi was once the leftward edge of the Democratic House caucus. (Did you ever see this Saturday Night Live sketch, when Pelosi became speaker in 2006? One for the ages.) Now, however, she seems almost a fogey, telling the kids to tone it down. Ocasio-Cortez rapped Pelosi for “the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”

Ouch. I had a memory — of 2008, the Democratic primaries. Team Obama actually played the race card against the Clintons. Which had to be a dizzying experience for them. Rich Lowry said to a prominent Clintonista, “Now you know how it feels to be a Republican.” He said, quick as a flash, “You’re right.”