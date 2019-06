My new Bloomberg Opinion column doesn’t try to make sense of what Nancy Pelosi is saying about impeachment: That can’t be done. But it does try to make sense of why she’s saying it. My conclusion: She could inadvertently be undermining the Democrats’ chances of winning the presidency in 2020.

