NARAL Is Not Enjoying My Book Tour

I was on Morning Joe this AM promoting my new book. (Thanks to all.) Predictably, NARAL — the abortion-rights organization so mired in intellectual dishonesty that it cannot bear to put the word “abortion” on its letterhead — took to Twitter, that great roiling sewer of American life, to argue that I should not be asked to appear on television because of my views on abortion. Of course, NARAL has no interest in honestly presenting those views, which you can read about here in the Washington Post, which is not exactly the house organ of the pro-life movement. (My column was edited by Ruth Marcus, incidentally.) It is in the nature of the abortion movement that it cannot bear very much truth about what it is and what it does.

Advertisement

But then, NARAL’s cooperators over at Planned Parenthood just canned their boss because she was insufficiently enthusiastic about the concept of “men who become pregnant.” And there you have one of the themes of my book: You ain’t never, ever woke enough.