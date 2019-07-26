The Corner

Politics & Policy

NARAL Makes Things Up

By
(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

NARAL writes:

1 in 4 women will have an abortion in their lifetime. Kevin Williamson has argued and continues to argue—most recently today on Morning Joe—that those women should be executed by hanging .

This is, of course, a fabrication. Here is the video of my appearance on Morning Joe. Nothing of the sort is said. Abortion is not even the subject of the conversation. NARAL is here engaged not in distortion or taking something out of context, but in an outright lie, a pure invention. NARAL should retract this false and patently libelous claim.

