National Affairs at 10

Fall is upon us, and with it the Fall 2019 issue of National Affairs. As ever, it’s filled with insight on public policy, political thought, history, and culture. Among the essays:

Andrew Biggs and Jason Richwine on whether teachers are really underpaid

Donald Schneider on elites and the economy

Samuel Hammond on the China shock

Eli Lehrer and M. Anthony Mills on science policy

Joel Alicea and John D. Ohlendorf on judicial “tiers” of scrutiny

Jonathan Rauch on polarization

Greg Weiner on morality and moralism in politics

Ruth Wisse on Irving Kristol

Daniel Burns on liberal theory and liberal practice

Heather Pangle on liberalism and nationalism

Ian Lindquist on classical schools

Ryan Anderson and Robert P. George on human flourishing in the free society

This is our 10th anniversary issue, and the editors offer a few reflections on the occasion. I also chatted about it with Jonah Goldberg for an American Enterprise Institute Viewpoint video that you can find here.

And we will be marking this milestone on October 7 at AEI in Washington with a panel discussion about the state of conservative magazines featuring NR’s Rich Lowry, Commentary’s John Podhoretz, and R.R. Reno of First Things. We hope you can join us. And thanks for reading.