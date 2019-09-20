The Corner

Culture

National Affairs at 10

By

Fall is upon us, and with it the Fall 2019 issue of National Affairs. As ever, it’s filled with insight on public policy, political thought, history, and culture. Among the essays:

  • Andrew Biggs and Jason Richwine on whether teachers are really underpaid
  • Donald Schneider on elites and the economy
  • Samuel Hammond on the China shock
  • Eli Lehrer and M. Anthony Mills on science policy
  • Joel Alicea and John D. Ohlendorf on judicial “tiers” of scrutiny
  • Jonathan Rauch on polarization
  • Greg Weiner on morality and moralism in politics
  • Ruth Wisse on Irving Kristol
  • Daniel Burns on liberal theory and liberal practice
  • Heather Pangle on liberalism and nationalism
  • Ian Lindquist on classical schools
  • Ryan Anderson and Robert P. George on human flourishing in the free society

This is our 10th anniversary issue, and the editors offer a few reflections on the occasion. I also chatted about it with Jonah Goldberg for an American Enterprise Institute Viewpoint video that you can find here.

Comments

And we will be marking this milestone on October 7 at AEI in Washington with a panel discussion about the state of conservative magazines featuring NR’s Rich Lowry, Commentary’s John Podhoretz, and R.R. Reno of First Things. We hope you can join us. And thanks for reading.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Yuval Levin is the director of social, cultural, and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the editor of National Affairs.

Most Popular

U.S.

How to Bend the News

By
This, from ABC, is a nice example of a news organization deliberately bending the truth in order to advance a narrative that it wishes were true but is not: Venerable gun manufacturer Colt says it will stop producing the AR-15, among other rifles, for the consumer market in the wake of many recent mass ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Total Culture War

By
 Donald Trump is waging a nonstop, all-encompassing war against progressive culture, in magnitude analogous to what 19th-century Germans once called a Kulturkampf. As a result, not even former president George W. Bush has incurred the degree of hatred from the left that is now directed at Trump. For most of ... Read More
Education

George Packer Gets Mugged by Reality

By
Few journalists are as respected by, and respectable to, liberals as The Atlantic’s George Packer. The author of The Assassin's Gate (2005), The Unwinding (2013), and a recently published biography of Richard Holbrooke, Our Man, Packer has written for bastions of liberal thought from the New York Times Magazine ... Read More
World

Iran’s Act of War

By
Last weekend’s drone raid on the Saudi oil fields, along with the Israeli elections, opens a new chapter in Middle Eastern relations. Whether the attack on Saudi oil production, which has temporarily stopped more than half of it, was launched by Iranian-sponsored Yemeni Houthis or by the Iranians themselves is ... Read More