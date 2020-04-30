Join the Club

The Corner

In 1959, William F. Buckley Jr. published a book called “Up from Liberalism.” I touched on it in a Corner post yesterday. I would like to touch again.

We are reading the book. “We”? We in the NRI Book Club, “NRI” standing for “National Review Institute.” To find out about this, go here. “NRI supporters at the $250+ level are invited to read along and join us for three exclusive book-club calls.” The calls will be led by moi-même, i.e., my own bad self. We will talk on May 4, 11, and 18, at 5:30 Eastern. It would be swell if you could join us.

Up from Liberalism is best known for its final page or two, outlining a “program.” (WFB plays with this word a bit.) The author writes,

I will not cede more power to the state. I will not willingly cede more power to anyone, not to the state, not to General Motors, not to the CIO. I will hoard my power like a miser, resisting every effort to drain it away from me. I will then use my power, as I see fit. I mean to live my life an obedient man, but obedient to God, subservient to the wisdom of my ancestors; never to the authority of political truths arrived at yesterday at the voting booth. That is a program of sorts, is it not?

Film & TV

Paranoid, Yes. But Are We Paranoid Enough?

By
One of the things that good people of Waco would like the world to know is that the events depicted in Waco, a television series about the Branch Davidian standoff and massacre in 1993, did not actually happen in Waco. Waco is Chip and Joanna Gaines and Baylor University — David Koresh’s Mount Carmel compound ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Don’t Blame Bleachgate

By
The narrative is too simple to resist. In rambling remarks, Trump seemed to suggest using light and disinfectants inside the body to kill the coronavirus. His more uncharitable critics said Trump had suggested that Americans drink bleach. Trump responded that he was being sarcastic. Bleachgate, because it is such ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
